Man Charged in 2015 Homicide, Indicted in 2021 Murder

SOMERVILLE – A joint investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Somerville Police Department, Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, and the Office of 25th District Attorney General Mark Davidson has resulted in the indictment of a Somerville man in connection with a 2021 murder.

On November 10, 2021, at the request of General Davidson, TBI special agents joined the Somerville Police Department and Fayette County Sheriff’s Office in investigating a fatal shooting in the 300 block of West Market Street in Somerville. The deceased individual was identified as Lacord Anderson (DOB: 3/19/87). During the investigation, agents and investigators developed information that identified Michael Hobson (DOB: 12/17/92), as the individual responsible.

Today, a Fayette County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Hobson with one count of First Degree Murder. Hobson is currently in custody at the Hardeman County Jail on charges related to the 2015 homicide of Guy Williamson, which was also investigated by TBI. Hobson remains jailed on $1,000,000 bond – $500,000 in connection with today’s indicted charge and $500,000 in connection with the charges from the 2015 homicide.