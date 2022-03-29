First Ever Miami EdTech Week to Take Place During April’s Miami Tech Month
Miami EdTech Week aims to Increase Opportunities for Innovative Education Partnerships and Community Transformation
Innovare is proud to power Miami EdTech Week, since we know that positive and sustainable change only occurs when you bring together diverse stakeholders in order to solve problems together.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recognizing an opportunity to further support the growing community of EdTech entrepreneurs and highlight the need for transformative digital learning tools and experiences, Miami EdTech Week Powered by Innovare will take place from April 10th - 15th throughout various locations in South Florida. The week will feature workshops and sessions that shed light into the education space in which VC-backed companies raised more than $20 billion in 2021 and $14.6 billion in 2020. An increase in technology infrastructure investments over the past decade has enabled edtech companies to scale in ways never before seen.
According to Crunchbase, “edtech companies that received the most funding last year ranged from adult education and upskilling startups to exam software to learning programs for children. One subsector that appears to be growing is online education for adults, an area that includes Coursera and Udemy.”
Miami EdTech, an education technology non-profit dedicated to ensuring equitable access to STEM and Computer Science careers, has worked to level the playing field in an increasingly competitive job landscape since launching in 2017. Similarly, the title sponsor for this year’s event is Innovare, a Chicago-based EdTech company rapidly growing across the country that is looking to scale its impact on the nation’s education leadership via its data for decision making application Inno™.
“Learning is an underappreciated process. More technology doesn’t necessarily mean better learning, but when we combine other elements- training, policy, stakeholder engagement, it sets the stage for exponential impact,” said Carlos Vazquez, Founder of Miami EdTech. “For example, Florida recently became the largest state to mandate a financial literacy course for high school graduation, a huge opportunity that benefits edtech and fintech companies such as Kiddie Kredit (headquartered in Miami, Fl) but also provides a scalable solution for quick deployment .”
Miami EdTech Week Powered by Innovare plans to immerse participants in relevant programming that leverages the perspective of teachers, students, families, and founders. With Miami continuing to emerge as a premiere startup capital, the need for edtech innovation that tackles the largest systemic challenges is higher than ever. “Innovare is proud to power Miami EdTech Week, since we know that positive and sustainable change only occurs when you bring together diverse stakeholders in order to solve problems together. Also, as a tech company founded by immigrants and people of color, we are especially excited to be part of an event that centers the students from the communities we come from,” said AJ DeLeón, Co-Founder and CEO.
About Miami EdTech
Miami EdTech is a 501(c)(3) not for profit education technology organization on a mission to address the biggest challenges faced in education through innovation and technology. We focus on providing school districts with engaging & effective professional development in the areas of Computer Science & Entrepreneurship. Substantiated by a flourishing teacher-tech-centric ecosystem and mutually beneficial cross-sector partnerships, Miami EdTech envisions a world where innovative technologies redefine education with real-world, scalable solutions.
For more information about Miami EdTech, visit www.miamiedtech.com
About Innovare
Innovare is empowering education leaders in schools, districts, and educational nonprofits with the only intelligence platform they need. Their data and strategic planning app Inno™ aggregates data from student information systems, standardized test scores, attendance, Google spreadsheets, financial platforms, etc. into one personalized dashboard, and guides leaders in these organizations to use the data to make good decisions that have a positive impact on students and communities.
For more information about Innovare, visit www.innovaresip.com
