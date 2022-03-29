Repairs to downed lines on Farrington Highway near Kahe Power Plant

Main, News Posted on Mar 28, 2022 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) alerts westside motorists of continued work to repair utility lines on Farrington Highway near Kahe Power Plant in Nanakuli. The utility lines were downed in an early morning crash Monday, March 28, 2022. The right lane of westbound Farrington Highway at the crash site was closed as utilities work to replace the pole and rehang their lines.

The right lane of westbound Farrington Highway will be reopened at 2 p.m. However, utilities will continue to work within the shoulder. All highway users are asked to use caution passing the work area.

