Psycheceutical’s Chief Visionary Officer Zappy Zapolin Speaking at Legacy Investment Summit Alongside Peter Diamandis
Zapolin Set to Outline the Lucrative Financial Potential of Psychedelic Medicine
It is truly an honor to be part of one of the premier investment conferences in the world.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Psycheceutical, Inc. (a wholly-owned subsidiary of Psycheceutical Bioscience, Inc. (OTC: BWVI), a bioscience company dedicated to the development and commercialization of psychedelic medicines, has announced that Chief Visionary Officer Zappy Zapolin will be a featured presenter at the esteemed Legacy Investment Summit 2022, to be held at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Washington, D.C. on March 31 and April 1.
Zapolin’s session, entitled “Psychedelics: The Medicine of the Future,” aims to educate attendees about the very real potential of funding their retirement by being early investors in this emerging sector. Experts predict that psychedelic medicine will provide a major breakthrough in the area of mental health and addiction treatment, with an estimated global market size in the hundreds of billions.
As an investor, advisor, and filmmaker, Zappy Zapolin is one of the foremost experts in psychedelic medicinal therapies and companies. In the early days of the internet, Zapolin purchased and sold multiple domain names for up to 8,650% returns. This ability to identify massive trends has put Zappy ahead of the mainstream investing curve for decades. Since then, he’s made two documentaries on the healing power of psychedelics and invested in early-stage medical psychedelic companies for gains up to 1,000%.
Keynoting the conference is renowned entrepreneur and investor Peter Diamandis. Recently named by Fortune as one of the “World’s 50 Greatest Leaders,” Diamandis has started over 20 companies in the areas of longevity, space, venture capital, and education. He is the founder and executive chairman of the XPRIZE Foundation, the executive founder of Singularity University, co-founder of BOLD Capital Partners, and co-founder and Vice Chairman of Celularity, Inc., a cellular therapeutics company.
“It is truly an honor to be part of one of the premier investment conferences in the world,” commented Zapolin. “My passion is bringing people into the world of psychedelic medicine, both through financial investment as well as personal experiences. Investing in psychedelic companies today is like buying pharmaceutical stocks in the 1920s or biotech stocks in the 1990s. Given the promise of these new therapies to treat the global mental health crisis, the upside is enormous.”
To learn more about the conference and to buy tickets, please visit https://www.legacyinvestmentsummit.com
About Psycheceutical, Inc.
Psycheceutical, Inc. is the wholly-owned subsidiary of Psycheceutical Bioscience, Inc. (OTC: BWVI). Psycheceutical is developing cutting-edge delivery technologies to support safe and effective psychedelic pharmaceutical medicines. Powered by a team with more than 100 years' combined experience in development, regulatory approval processes, and commercialization across the pharmaceutical industry, Psycheceutical is on a mission to bring safety and efficacy to psychedelic compounds. Learn more at Psycheceutical.com.
