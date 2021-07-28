Life Science Regulatory Compliance Firm Delivers Business Success through Strategic Partnerships
J&JCC Group Offers Unprecedented Success for Clients Navigating Regulatory Compliance during COVIDTEMECULA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Consulting regarding regulatory compliance is much more complex than simply giving advice due to the ever-evolving process. In short, the J&JCCGroup simplifies the regulatory compliance process for trailblazing life science company owners. And, when it comes to navigating the murky and everchanging waters of regulatory compliance, any business owner, large or small, needs an expert hands down.
The J&JCC Group is one such company that not only has a proven track record of success for over a quarter of a century but has been able to effectively advise clients with regulatory compliance challenges during the initial COVID outbreak and most importantly is moving forward progressively in today’s new normal, helping businesses achieve success in the most uncertain of times.
“Regulatory Compliance is one of the most complex aspect of operating/running any companies regardless of the type of products or industries,” said Mike Khalil, President, J&JCC Group. “We have helped small, mid, and large organizations in regulated and unregulated industries to comply with applicable regulations and standards.
J&JCC Group is a full-service regulatory compliance team of researchers, scientists, engineers, quality professionals and medical writers; with focus on life sciences to include pharmaceutical, medical devices, tobacco, dietary supplement, and food and beverage industries. This would include services offered such as pharmaceutical and biotechnology toxicology studies, medical device development and regulatory strategy consulting, dietary supplement regulatory compliance consulting, as well as food and beverage regulatory compliance strategy and implementation to also include safety. The company also helps achieve marketing approval through regulatory compliance in the controversial and everchanging vape and cannabis industries.
“In regulated industries, consumers tend to take less risk in selecting a product for their personal use. Products such as drugs, medical devices, foods, beverages, cosmetics and supplements, are manufactured under strict standards and regulation which provide assurance to the product quality and efficacy,” said Mike Khalil, President, J&JCC Group. “On the other hand, unregulated industries such as vape, and CBD have presented many challenges for consumers who look for quality and efficacious products that meet the consumer needs and expectations.”
About J&JCC Group
For over 30 years, J&J Compliance Consulting Group (J&JCC Group) has been teaming up with prominent brands and businesses from around the world to optimize their operations, guiding enterprises with industry-specific products through regulatory compliance, ensuring efficient speed to market. Offering unmatched expertise and insight in an overly complex field, the firm thrives on simplifying the process by providing smarter strategies and enhanced quality standards that minimize regulatory risks while expediting launch. For additional information or to inquire regarding consulting services, please visit: https://jjccgroup.org/.
Michele Smith
M Communications
+1 9173401127
email us here