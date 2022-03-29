The Delightful Visit of a Cat to your Beautiful Home

“A cat has absolute emotional honesty: human beings, for one reason or another, may hide their feelings, but a cat does not.”” — Ernest Hemingway

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A charming book by an author and illustrator, Mary Lou Ochoa – welcomes an outsized cat into their landscape and the routines and pleasures of their lives. The Just Visiting Cat is an ideal book to read to a small group of children. It has many learning concepts. The recurring theme “That’s OK,” said Dad. “He is just visiting.”

“The illustrations are the real strength of The Just Visiting Cat. Each is replete with animals and plants are drawn with detail, imagination, and animation. Many animals reappear, inviting the reader to keep watch for them: squirrels that run-up to the trees, shake hands or sport regal crowns; open-mouthed birds that converse or sing to one another; the family dachshund; and, of course, the big, fluffy cat. An interior scene and drawings of vehicles show a skilled grasp of perspective and underline the impression that the depiction of the cat as very oversized is a conscious and effective decision on the part of the illustrator. This book is a charmer, with a real appeal not just for the picture-book crowd but also for cat-loving adults to read aloud.” — Blue Ink Review.

“This book is excellent for teachers who want to read aloud to class for filler time. And, children love to pick it out on their own during free-time reading for its highly original illustrations.” — Amazon customer review.

“This book is fun and engaging for young children, especially if they love cats! The illustrations are fantastic as well.” — Amazon customer review.

Mary Lou Ochoa is a retired instructional aide who’s living with her family and pets; Rocky the dog and Rambo, “The Just Visiting Cat,” who is known as the neighborhood “Celebrity Cat”. She enjoys drawing, creating stories, feeding wild birds, and gardening. The plants in her illustrations can be found in her garden.

Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.