Bison hunting application deadline March 31

Additional species open for license applications April 1

3/28/2022 8:56:46 PM

Cheyenne - Check your calendars — several important Wyoming hunting application dates are approaching. March 31 at midnight is hunters’ last chance to submit applications to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department for wild bison licenses. Beginning 8 a.m. April 1, the Game and Fish will accept applications for limited quota fall turkey, sandhill crane and beaver, as well as applications to the Glendo and Springer special pheasant hunts. All applications must be submitted online.

“Remember, before applying for any licenses, you will have to have a username and password,” said Amanda Roberts, Game and Fish license accounting coordinator “Each person needs their own account to apply, including youth.”

Creating a username and password is a simple process much like on other websites. To help, Game and Fish has step-by-step videos and written instructions.

May 31 also is the deadline for resident elk and resident and nonresident deer and antelope. Detailed information on seasons, maps and regulations are available on the Game and Fish website.

To apply for limited quota drawings or preference points, visit the Game and Fish Apply or Buy page. For questions call (307) 777-4600 between 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday.

(Sara DiRienzo, Public Information Officer - (sara.dirienzo@wyo.gov))

- WGFD -