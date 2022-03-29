Traveling With Love and Memories in 12 Years Across the World

“We could try international health insurance, but these are not only very expensive and they would also certainly refuse to cover our existing ailments.” — Steffen Russak

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Steffen P. Russak will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming London Book Fair 2022 with his published book titled, Around the World in 12 Years and 12 Square Meters: Memories and Insights. Traveling in a camp van, a lot can happen to you and to someone special to you and you can both discover memories and adventures. The book tells you about the story of the author and his beloved wife, Marianne. Their adventures spanned multiple countries, languages, and cultures. It all began with a simple dream to travel around the world and many things encompassed.

The book is special memorabilia for the author because he dedicated it to his wife, a sweetheart of fifty-five years that he lost to breast cancer, sharing their adventures and tales during their travels. His dream is to inspire other explorers to embrace the world around them by traveling and soaking in the experiences it has to offer “The story of the Russaks’ adventure is a reminder that the world awaits those who still seek it out. This memoir can satisfy the longings of armchair travelers and spur others to start making their plans to get back on the world’s roads.” — Reviewed by Michelle Jacobs, US Review of Books.

“Russak began work on this dynamic travel memoir after Marianne passed away, the book comprising his memorial to their loving, long-lasting bond. He uses some of her recollections verbatim and includes many of their brilliant and highly evocative photos. His foremost tip for like-minded rovers would probably be: Plan ahead and try to think of every possible exigency that might occur - and then, don’t be surprised when something you never considered happens to thwart - or enhance - your adventures.” — Reviewed by Barbara Bamberger Scott, Hollywood Book Reviews.

