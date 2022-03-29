Author Shares Her Guide Practice to Five Secrets of a Great Relationship

“Space is needed to identify what one is feeling, sensing, imagining, or experiencing. A crumpled-together jumble of fears, thoughts, feelings, and fantasies smothers space and increases turmoil,” — Mary J. Giuffra,

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Experiencing butterflies in your tummy when you see your crush or special one.

Heart beating that is hard to stop. Do you wonder what love is? Author Mary J. Giuffra, Ph. D., published her book titled 2 X 2 on the Ark: Five Secrets of a Great Relationship. The book is a wake-up call. It highlights relationships and staying in love as serious adventures for adults, not Disney rides for kids. Relationships make you stronger and more defined as a person or call out your weakest and least evolved parts.

Dr. Giuffra shares, “I will share the Five Secrets of a Successful Relationship. The book will teach you what you never learned growing up or in romantic novels or films: how to be a lover. It will be your guide as you practice the five secrets to a great relationship: leave space for love; operate your brains to love; view your conditioning with love; emerge free to love, and route and navigate in stormy seas.”

“Dr. Mary Giuffra’s insights on how to have a great relationship are extremely valuable. This book is a must-read for anyone who wants to have, maintain, a happy and healthy relationship.” — Barnes and Noble Customer Review.

“Dr. Giuffra engages you thoughtfully and creatively in this gem of a book - a journey about life and relationships. Her writing is rich in experience, various perspectives, and relatable stories. She brings her professional and personal experiences together to illuminate relationships from so many angles that you appreciate it in all of their simplicity and complexity. As a bonus, you will learn so many useful tips and skills. You can be sure you will receive practical perspective and thoughts after reading this book! At the same time, it provides you a lot to think about. Well done!” — Angela Robinson, LCSWR, BCD Psychotherapist, Amazon Customer Review.

This book was featured in numerous well-known book reviews— Kirkus Book Review proudly gave it 4 out of 4 review stars and was included in the Best Books of 2021. The US Review of Books along with OnLine Book Reviews gave it their rare “Recommended Seal” and a 5 out of 5 stars.

2 X 2 on the Ark: Five Secrets of a Great Relationship

Written by: Mary J. Giuffra, Ph. D.

Kindle |

Hardcover |

Paperback |

Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.