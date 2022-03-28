Author Shares Moving Story of Loss, Tragedy, and Relationships for the Ambitious Daughter Closely- Acquainted Family

“Summers passed quickly for the two girls, and now they were eleven. Nothing much changed for them except they heard that JR got married, he got another girl pregnant, and this time she wasn’t going” — Julia Graziano

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Julia Graziano will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming London Book Fair 2022 with her published book titled Do What You Got To Do. The book is a riveting drama fiction following the life of a young woman through heartbreak, love, fulfillment, and career in a small town in New York. Gaining age and maturity is not always easy; things will follow you wherever you go until life flourishes on sunrise and to sunset. You also have to embrace surprises, and it’s not a happy one either. You either fail or achieve success and not the other way around. Sometimes we have to do what we have to do in our way through life the best we can.

PRESS RELEASE | LONDON

Graziano shares, “They were different colors to different people, but now the color was gone. Each person felt their loss, and just by looking at them, you couldn’t tell who suffered more — those who sat quietly, looking around the room at the wall of flowers, or those who cried openly with loud sobs and tears flowing heavily, with their noses red from constant wiping.”

Julia Graziano is a graduate of FIT in Manhattan. She is married and has grandchildren and they lived for fifty years. She wrote Do What You Got To Do: an enthralling and provoking work of fiction that keeps the pages turning until the heartbreaking conclusion.

Do What You Got To Do

Written by: Julia Graziano

Kindle |

Paperback |

Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.