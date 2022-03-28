Submit Release
News Search

There were 840 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,360 in the last 365 days.

Williston Barracks/DUI

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 22A1001852

 

TROOPER: Christopher Sweeney                         

 

STATION: Williston                 

 

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

 

DATE/TIME: 03/27/2022 at 2152 hours

 

INCIDENT LOCATION: I89 N mm73.6 Richmond, VT

 

VIOLATION: DUI

 

 

ACCUSED: Warren Mott                                           

 

AGE: 53

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Plymouth, MA

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

 

On the above date and time the Vermont State Police responded to the area of I89 northbound near mile marker 73.6 in the town of Richmond for a report of an overturned vehicle.  The operator of the vehicle was identified as Warren Mott.  During the investigation Mott showed signs of impairment and was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI.

 

Mott was transported to the Vermont State Police Williston Barracks for processing and later released with a citation to appear in court to answer to the charge of DUI.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

 

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/14/22 at 0815 hours        

 

COURT: Chittenden County

 

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

 

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time

You just read:

Williston Barracks/DUI

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.