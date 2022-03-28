Williston Barracks/DUI
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A1001852
TROOPER: Christopher Sweeney
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 03/27/2022 at 2152 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: I89 N mm73.6 Richmond, VT
VIOLATION: DUI
ACCUSED: Warren Mott
AGE: 53
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Plymouth, MA
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time the Vermont State Police responded to the area of I89 northbound near mile marker 73.6 in the town of Richmond for a report of an overturned vehicle. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Warren Mott. During the investigation Mott showed signs of impairment and was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI.
Mott was transported to the Vermont State Police Williston Barracks for processing and later released with a citation to appear in court to answer to the charge of DUI.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 04/14/22 at 0815 hours
COURT: Chittenden County
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time