Williston Barracks/DUI

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A1001852

TROOPER: Christopher Sweeney

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 03/27/2022 at 2152 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I89 N mm73.6 Richmond, VT

VIOLATION: DUI

ACCUSED: Warren Mott

AGE: 53

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Plymouth, MA

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time the Vermont State Police responded to the area of I89 northbound near mile marker 73.6 in the town of Richmond for a report of an overturned vehicle. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Warren Mott. During the investigation Mott showed signs of impairment and was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI.

Mott was transported to the Vermont State Police Williston Barracks for processing and later released with a citation to appear in court to answer to the charge of DUI.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/14/22 at 0815 hours

COURT: Chittenden County

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time