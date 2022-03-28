Playing Time with our Group of Friends, the Clock Hands

“The Clock tried unsuccessfully to hold the numbers down but the One and Eleven easily slipped away. It wasn’t long before all the numbers escaped the Clock’s grasp.”—” — Debbie Hickman.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Debbie Hickman will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming London Book Fair 2022 with her published book titled The Exasperated Clock.

It is a children’s book about the twelve numbers on the clock who are trouble and clumsy. However, the Clock decides to throw each of the numbers which becomes quite a problem because the numbers are on their own and are clueless. But as the days come by, each number finds a better job than working on the clock. Kids will be fascinated by the book and find it funny on the whimsical and surreal approach. “...the characters are believable and delightfully expressive through their dialogue, inner thoughts, and actions. Second graders LOVE when things are mixed up and not going well. So their little minds start working immediately on how this is all going to get sorted out. I was enchanted.” — Malia McLaughlin, Educator at Mon’t Kiara International School, Malaysia.

Debbie Hickman currently lives in Sierra Vista, Arizona, and her family. She is an educator and has taught in Arizona, Bahrain, Kuwait, India, Turkey, Kazakhstan, and Malaysia. She was inspired to write this story when learning that mathematicians love numbers and consider them as companions. The book has gained positive reviews from students as they find it very imaginative that numbers can be expressed in other ways. There is always involvement in the life of the numbers beyond the Clock.

Adam Taylor is the illustrator. He is an avid fan of illustrating children’s books. Mr. Taylor lives in a small town between the Grand Canyon and Zion’s National Park with his wife and daughter.

The Exasperated Clock

Written by: Debbie Hickman

