LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Roy Schlemme will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming London Book Fair 2022 with his published book titled Cross Section of the Corporate Cranium. It is an out-of-ordinary kind of illustration book that will crack your visual senses, analytical skills, and relate to the abstract singular sense of humor in the modern era. It includes topics in a broad range like social issues, daily life encounters, political thoughts, and other issues.
It is a collection of 150 plus black and white quirky, humorous illustrations done at various times over the last twenty years. The book is the eighth version of its visual sketches and creative writing type since the series was published in 2003.
Roy Schlemme has a long professional career as an art director, designer, and illustrator being partnered with many major advertising agencies, publishers, and corporations in the Metro New York City area. He has won over several hundred national and international awards for his visual
humor and creative writing.
