Author Charles D’Amico adding to award-winning Neil Baggio series
Blue Handle Publishing to release prequel, expansion over next 2 years
No matter what, you’ll be entertained.”AMARILLO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Starting in November 2022, Blue Handle Publishing will be releasing two new novels in the award-winning Neil Baggio suspense universe written by author Charles D’Amico.
— Charles D'Amico, author and Blue Handle Publishing President
First up is PERDUE, which will expand upon the Baggio story and create its own suspense series featuring character Marie Perdida — though fans of D’Amico’s previous novels will know her by another name.
Then in 2023, readers will get access to the mind of an evil reminiscent of Hannibal Lecter when they devour FRANK’S JOURNAL. In the Baggio prequel, Neil’s former mentor Frank Cappelano details in first-person the murder spree and psychological transformation that took him from FBI special agent to the infamous Veritas serial killer.
“I am so excited that these two crucial characters are getting their own novels,” said D’Amico, who’s also the founder and president of Blue Handle Publishing.
The Neil Baggio series begins with VERITAS, which won the 2021 PenCraft Award for Literary Excellence in Suspense. D’Amico’s debut novel also earned a Readers’ Favorite finalist nod in the mystery category.
D’Amico followed that up with AVE MARIA, then COLLOQUIUM, which earned second-place PenCraft honors in the amateur sleuth mystery category.
The novel that directly precedes PERDUE is REQUIEM.
Though both new novels exist in the Baggio universe, they are very different reads.
PERDUE, pitched as Michael Clayton meets James Bond with a woman lead, sees Perdita return to the CIA under her new name. She must work with Neil’s team to help take down longtime Baggio nemesis Gaines Chemical as it floods the market with its deadly super drug Requiem.
However, in FRANK’S JOURNAL, readers will find much darker events in a novel pitched as The Killer Inside Me meets American Psycho.
“Whether you’re looking for a fun, high-stakes espionage adventure or the diary of a complete psychopath, we’ve got you covered,” D’Amico said. “And no matter what, you’ll be entertained.”
About Blue Handle Publishing
Based in Amarillo, Blue Handle Publishing is a West Texas publishing company founded in 2020 by business entrepreneur and author Charles D’Amico. Its mission is to empower authors while publishing incredible works of fiction and nonfiction. For more information, please visit BlueHandlePublishing.com.
