The Trip of the American Negro to North Atlantic on Its Way to Europe

“He would take a trip or two across the Atlantic Ocean, taking supplies to the Allies in Europe and doing his part to help defeat the Nazis. He didn’t know what his role might be onboard a ship.” — H. Ferebee Shephard

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author H. Ferebee Shephard will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming London Book Fair 2022 with his published book titled From Brooklyn to Liverpool. A memoir book of the life of Howard Carter Ferebee and his special trip to the North Atlantic to Europe. He grew up in Brooklyn and experienced a peaceful and good life. He has the heart to serve his country

when the world was affected by the colonization made by the Nazis. He was a merchant marine in the ship to take care of the supplies of the Allies with tools they needed to fight the enemies. Howard met the love of his life during this trip, Claudia. They will contribute largely to stopping the Nazis in Liverpool. Twice a move can fulfill its goals in this journey and historical feat. Originated from Washington D.C. and lived longer in Brooklyn, New York, H. Ferebee Shephard is happily married and has two children. As an Air Force veteran, Mr. Shephard acknowledges the importance of all the services to include the merchant marines during war times. He also published other books and is available at your favorite book store.

From Brooklyn to Liverpool

Written by: H. Ferebee Shephard

