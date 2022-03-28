LEMO Launches REDEL 2P Multi-Contact High Voltage Medical Connector
LEMO's newest connector for Pulsed Field Ablation and Pulsed Electric Field catheter and cardiac applications technologies.ROHNERT PARK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LEMO offers numerous connector solutions for medical applications. Partner with LEMO to provide custom design solutions for unique requirements.
In order to meet new design requirements, LEMOⓇ introduces its latest plastic REDELⓇ 2P Multi-Contact High Voltage Connector. These 2, 5, and 8 contact configurations are the ideal solution for medical applications where compliance to user safety IEC60601-1 (Rev. 3) is required. This innovative connector design has put safety as a top priority when operating with high voltage.
The REDELⓇ 2P Multi-Contact High Voltage Connectors for medical applications addresses (2 MOPP / 2 MOOP) Means Of Patient / Operator Protection, which significantly increases the air clearance and creepage distances to guarantee user safety, all while maintaining a small connector size.
Building on the 2P series legacy in medical applications, the new REDELⓇ Multi-Contact High Voltage Connectors are an ideal solution for PFA (Pulsed-Field Ablation) and PEF (Pulsed Electric Field) catheter and cardiac applications technologies.
REDELⓇ 2P Multi-Contact High Voltage Connector Key Features:
❖ Over 10KV AC Test Voltage Contact to Contact
❖ Meets the latest IEC60601-1 (Rev. 3) ESD Test requirements for 15KV
❖ 3 Insert arrangement options for 2, 5, or 8 contacts
❖ PSU standard with optional PEI housing material for multiple autoclave cycles
❖ Sterilizable by steam or gas
❖ Temperature range -50°C to 170°C
❖ Touch Proof
❖ Push-pull positive latching with an audible click
❖ Triple keyed for blind mating in low light conditions
❖ Alternate mechanical key and color-coding options if using more than one set in close proximity
❖ Lightweight and compact design for space savings
❖ UL94 V-0 Certified
About Us:
LEMOⓇ is the acknowledged leader in the design and manufacture of precision custom connection and cable solutions. LEMO's high quality Push-Pull connectors are found in a variety of challenging application environments including medical, industrial control, test and measurement, audio-video, and telecommunications.
LEMOⓇ has been designing precision connectors for seven decades. Offering more than 85,000 combinations of products that continue to grow through custom-specific designs, LEMOⓇ and its affiliated sister companies REDELⓇ, NORTHWIREⓇ, and COELVERⓇ currently serve more than 100,000 customers in over 80 countries around the world.
