Submit Release
News Search

There were 840 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,360 in the last 365 days.

Silver Alert Phoenix PD Leopold Tully

On Sunday 27 March 2022 at approximately 7:00 pm Leo was last seen in the area of North 33rd Avenue and West Eugie Avenue on foot. He was last seen wearing a black baseball-style cap with "Marines" printed in red on the front, a black shirt, blue jeans, and unknown shoes. He is described as being a 61-year-old Native American male being approximately five (5) feet six (6) inches tall and weighing approximately 170 pounds. He has gray/black hair and brown eyes. Leo suffers from a medical condition that may cause him to be confused and known to get lost easily. Mr. Leopold Tully has been safely located. The Silver Alert is canceled.

You just read:

Silver Alert Phoenix PD Leopold Tully

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.