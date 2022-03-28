Silver Alert Phoenix PD Leopold Tully

On Sunday 27 March 2022 at approximately 7:00 pm Leo was last seen in the area of North 33rd Avenue and West Eugie Avenue on foot. He was last seen wearing a black baseball-style cap with "Marines" printed in red on the front, a black shirt, blue jeans, and unknown shoes. He is described as being a 61-year-old Native American male being approximately five (5) feet six (6) inches tall and weighing approximately 170 pounds. He has gray/black hair and brown eyes. Leo suffers from a medical condition that may cause him to be confused and known to get lost easily. Mr. Leopold Tully has been safely located. The Silver Alert is canceled.