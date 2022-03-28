Sparks Fly Between Moses and Pharaoh in This Modern Day Documentary

“God wants to take you to a place where you are his and his alone, to a land that is full of all the riches of the earth. Where you’ll not have to work so hard for your food.”—” — Cecile Long

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Cecile Long will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming London Book Fair 2022 with her published book titled I Drew Him from the Water: Adventure,

Mystery, Intrigue. A book passed down from generation to generation and is presented in this era. A story that is full of bravery and our beloved Pharaoh. Pharaoh was the victim of Moses and his God. In light of it, Marissa was a successful news anchor for ET News in Ramses, Egypt, and she wanted her story to be passed down and that is Miranda, her great, great, great-niece, and writer. She was supposed to be assigned to make a straightforward documentary about Moses. However, the story turned out to be more than any of them could have ever imagined.

Marissa’s encounter with Moses, would not only change her life but that of all humanity forever. A dream of life collided with the life of a man named Moses.

The author shares, “I pray that any person who touches this book by reading it, hearing it read or touching the pages, experiences a new way of living by becoming a new creation in our Lord, Jesus Christ.”

Cecile Long currently lives together with her family in North Dakota. A writer of children’s plays and Bible-study teacher. She loves to read, teach, and spend time with her family and friends. Ms. Cecile co-owned “That’s A Pizza & More” in Linton, North Dakota.

