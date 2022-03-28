It’s My Choice
Author Brings Out A Story to Let Us Heal in Mind and Body
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Soo Myung Chung will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming London Book Fair 2022 with her published book titled, It’s My Choice. A therapy book based on the journey that happened to the author through doubt, fear, pain, and joy. It will heal yourself in mind, body, and spirit through choices made in one's life; a story belonging to anyone; a story that is fair to anyone regardless of the status of life. It lets us know that by loving ourselves we can make progress and become better. The purpose why we are living on Earth is to become what we are as human beings and give recognition by relying upon that faith in God.
“After moving to Hawaii, Chung decides to take charge of her health by jogging with coworkers. Consistently last among them, she nevertheless signs up and completes a
marathon, one 15-minute mile at a time. It’s one of the book’s best passages, and we can be grateful she has included it. It’s My Choice is an interesting look at grief and its aftermath and may be of some comfort to the recently bereaved, though it lacks the universal appeal the author hoped for.”
— BlueInk Review.
“Moreover, this is a prolific work ripe with spiritual truisms based on thoughtful insights garnered from author SM Chung’s life-borne experiences, the tangibility of which is expressed with an overview of pragmatism and honesty which readers will find resonate both in truth and in scope.”
— Pacific Book Review
The author shares,“To you, reader, God may be the Universal Consciousness, Allah, or the Almighty. Whichever it is, remember it is your choice!”
It’s My Choice
Written by: Soo Myung Chung
