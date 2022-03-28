Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, March 28, 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster, Lieutenant Governor Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster's schedules for the week of March 28 will include the following:

Monday, March 28 at 2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster held a news conference with members of the General Assembly and former S.C. Superintendents of Education Barbara Nielsen and Mick Zais to discuss the governor’s K-12 education funding formula proposal, Governor’s Office, first floor, State House, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

Tuesday, March 29 at 10:00 AM: Gov. McMaster will speak at the Roadtrip Nation Kick-off event, Darlington Raceway - Infield, 1301 Harry Byrd Highway, Darlington, S.C.

Tuesday, March 29 at 2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster will participate in the United Community Bank groundbreaking ceremony, United Community Bank, 200 E. Camperdown Way, Greenville, S.C.

Wednesday, March 30 at 10:00 AM: Gov. McMaster will join the South Carolina Manufacturers Alliance for a special announcement, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

Wednesday, March 30 at 10:00 AM: Lt. Gov. Evette will participate in a Grab a Bag SC event, Laurens County Airport, 3985 Torrington Road, Greenville, S.C.

Wednesday, March 30 at 11:30 AM: Gov. McMaster will join the South Carolina Military Department in recognizing South Carolina Military Day, State House, South steps, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

Thursday, March 31 at 9:30 AM: Lt. Gov. Evette will speak at the South Carolina Public Charter School District Leaders’ Summit, South Carolina Public Charter School District Auditorium, 1824 Barnwell Street, Columbia, S.C.

Thursday, March 31 at 2:00 PM: Lt. Gov. Evette will participate in a special announcement with the Adjutant General and South Carolina Military Department, McEntire Joint National Guard Base, 1325 South Carolina Road, Eastover, S.C.

Thursday, March 31 at 6:30 PM: Gov. McMaster will attend the South Carolina Manufacturers Alliance (SCMA) Roger Milliken Defender of Manufacturing Awards Dinner, Poinsett Club, 807 E. Washington Street, Greenville, S.C.

-###-

Gov. Henry McMaster’s Weekly Schedule: March 21, 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for the week of March 21, 2022, included:

Monday, March 21

11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster joined representatives from the South Carolina Air National Guard and Columbia Metropolitan Airport for a special announcement, Columbia Metropolitan Airport, West Cargo Hangar, 3513 Air Commerce Drive, West Columbia, S.C.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, Columbia, S.C.

1:30 PM: Policy meeting.

2:00 PM: Policy meeting.

Tuesday, March 22

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, Columbia, S.C.

1:30 PM: Gov. McMaster presented the Order of the Silver Crescent to Riley Faith Steep, Governor’s Office, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster joined representatives from the American Red Cross to recognize Red Cross Month, Governor’s Office, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, SC.

2:45 PM: Agency meeting.

3:30 PM: Constituent meeting.

4:00 PM: Agency meeting.

Wednesday, March 23

10:30 AM: Policy meeting.

11:00 AM: Policy meeting.

11:30 AM: Policy meeting.

12:00 PM: Gov. McMaster attended a Republican Governors Association luncheon, Atlanta, GA.

2:00 PM: Policy meeting.

2:30 PM: Policy meeting.

Thursday, March 24

3:30 PM: Policy meeting.

Friday, March 25

10:00 AM: Economic development call.

-###-