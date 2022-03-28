Submit Release
Jah Is Our God

Religious and Righteous Root to Disciple to its Citizen and Belief

“The people in Jerusalem saw him as the spitting image of his father. Everyone knew he was the king’s son, whom he begot with Makeda.”—”
— Dalton “Elijah” Garraway

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Dalton “Elijah” Garraway will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming London Book Fair 2022 with his published book titled, Jah Is Our God. A religious book that has revealed the truth about the name of the God of Creation and its practices. But vaguely we summon his name as the Bible entreats us to know him or not. Many have suffered, and many have written books about the names of God. A disheartening is different from those that can reveal the name of God.

“Excellent reads with lots of thought-provoking details included in this well-written book!” — Amazon Customer Review.

Dalton “Elijah” Garraway is married and has children with his wife. He grew up on the lovely Caribbean Island of St. Vincent and the Grenadines. He changed from an educator to customs officer, then to businessman, now Rastafarian, and now author. He believed in Jah and has been bringing the nickname “Elijah”. In 2008, he migrated to the United States, where they currently lived. There was a rapid change when the winds of change kept pushing life’s journey.

Jah Is Our God
Written by: Dalton “Elijah” Garraway
Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.

