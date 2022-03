Contact:

Agency:

James Lake, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-0993Transportation

GAYLORD, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Transportation will be replacing a broken water line to the US-31 bascule bridge control house.

County: Manistee

Highway: US-31

Closest city: Manistee

Start date: Monday, April 4, 2022

Estimated end date: Friday, April 8, 2022

Traffic restrictions: This work will require daytime lane closures of the northbound lane on the bridge, between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. daily. One lane of traffic will remain open in each direction.