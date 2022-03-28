Submit Release
Sault Ste. Marie International Bridge reminds commuters to check accounts

Contact: Dan Weingarten, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-4809 Agency: Transportation

Fast facts: - The government of Canada announced it will remove the pre-entry COVID-19 test requirement for fully vaccinated travelers on April 1. - The International Bridge Administration (IBA) reminds commuter customers who are resuming international crossings to check their Prox card accounts. - Prox card users can check their account balances, get new cards, or update credit card billing information by visiting https://tolls.saultbridge.com, or by calling 906-635-5255 or 705-942-4345, ext. 105 or 0.

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. ­and Ontario - With Canadian border entry requirements set to be relaxed April 1, the International Bridge Administration (IBA) wants to remind commuter customers who are resuming international crossings to check their accounts.

The government of Canada announced it will remove the pre-entry COVID-19 test requirement for fully vaccinated travelers on April 1. Details are available at the Canada Border Services website.

"We're ready to welcome back our customers from both sides of the border," said bridge director Peter Petainen. "We just want to remind them to make sure their accounts are in order before they cross the border."

IBA staff urge Prox card users to check their account balances, get new cards if needed, and update credit card information for billing. They can do this on the IBA website at https://tolls.saultbridge.com, or by calling 906-635-5255 or 705-942-4345, ext. 105 or 0.

Balances on unused bridge commuter Prox accounts have not changed during pandemic-related border restrictions. No maintenance fees have been charged. Prox account discounts are based on the use over the previous 30 days:

  • 0-2 crossings: 10 percent discount
  • 3-8 crossings: 20 percent discount
  • 9 or more crossings: 30 percent discount

For more information on the International Bridge, please visit www.saultbridge.com or www.Michigan.gov/IBA. Follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/saultbridge.

