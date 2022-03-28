Final year of US-31 and I-94 rebuilding in Benton Township starts next week

Contact:

Agency:

Nick Schirripa, MDOT Office of Communications, 269-208-7829Transportation

KALAMAZOO, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Transportation will be will be completing the three-year, $121.5 million investment to connect US-31 to I-94, rebuild I-94 Business Loop (BL) (Main Street) and the I-196/I-94 interchange, and rebuild I-94 between Britain Avenue and I-196 in Benton Township, Berrien County.

Work includes rebuilding 3.5 miles of eastbound I-94 from Britain Avenue to east of I-196, completing 1.8 miles of new US-31 lanes and the connection to I-94, completing the I-94 BL interchange with I-94, and sealing the new US-31 and Territorial Road bridges over I-94.

County: Berrien

Highway: US-31, I-94, I-196, and I-94 BL

Closest city: Benton Harbor

Start date: Monday, April 4, 2022

Estimated end date: Friday, Nov. 25, 2022

Traffic restrictions: April 4 - 11: Nighttime double-lane closures on I-94 for bridge sealing on the US-31 and Territorial Road bridges over I-94.

Starting Monday, April 11, I-94 traffic will be shifted onto the westbound lanes from Britain Avenue to east of I-196. Two lanes will be open in each direction on I-94.

Starting Friday, April 15, the eastbound I-94 ramps to northbound I-196, and from southbound I-196 to eastbound I-94, will be closed and detoured.

The eastbound I-94 ramp to northbound I-196 will be detoured on eastbound I-94 to M-140 Watervliet Exit 41, then back onto westbound I-94 to northbound I-196.

The southbound I-196 ramp to eastbound I-94 will be detoured from southbound I-196 to Red Arrow Highway Exit 1, east to M-140, then south to I-94.

With such a storied history and detailed project, people are encouraged to visit the US-31/I-94 Connector StoryMap, created by the MDOT Southwest Region GIS unit to provide an overview of the project's history and preview the stages of the project from design to completion. The website offers the public a living source of information, providing updates, project background and milestones, and other vital information.

Funding for this project is made possible in part by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's Rebuilding Michigan program to rebuild the state highways and bridges that are critical to the state's economy and carry the most traffic. The investment strategy is aimed at fixes that result in longer useful lives and improves the condition of the state's infrastructure.