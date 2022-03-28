MDOT public open house April 6 to discuss M-15 improvements in the city of Davison

Contact:

Agency:

Jocelyn Garza, MDOT Office of Communications, 989-245-7117Transportation

DAVISON, Mich. ­- The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will host a public open house Wednesday, April 6, to discuss intersection improvements on M-15 in the city of Davison. MDOT is investing $2.9 million to widen M-15 and Clark Street to accommodate a center left-turn lane.

This weather-dependent work is expected to begin April 18 with single-lane closures in each direction. By June 20, crews expect to detour southbound M-15 via Flint Street/Davison Street, Irish Road, and eastbound I-69.

Who: MDOT staff and contractors Interested residents Community stakeholders Local businesses

When: Wednesday, April 6, 2022 3-6 p.m.

Where: Davison City Hall 200 East Flint St. #2 Davison, MI 48423

Accessibility: Accommodations can be made for persons who require mobility, visual, hearing, written, or other assistance for participation. Large print materials, auxiliary aids or the services of interpreters, signers, or readers are available upon request. Please contact Orlando Curry at 517-241-7462 or complete Form 2658 for American Sign Language (ASL) located on the Title VI webpage: www.Michigan.gov/MDOT/0,4616,7-151-9621_31783---,00.html. Requests should be made at least five days prior to the meeting date. Reasonable efforts will be made to provide the requested accommodation or an effective alternative, but accommodations may not be guaranteed.

Project background: This work will address intersection improvements, including widening of the road and the addition of a center left-turn lane at M-15 and Clark Street. Work includes nearly a half-mile of resurfacing and widening on M-15 from Lexington Street to South Street, and on Clark Street from Dayton Street to M-15. The project will also address storm sewer and watermain improvements, traffic signal upgrades and new pavement markings.