MDOT public meeting April 7 to discuss two M-90 bridge replacements in the city of Croswell

Contact: Jocelyn Garza, MDOT Office of Communications, 989-245-7117 Agency: Transportation

SAIGNAW, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will host a public meeting to discuss two M-90 bridge replacements in the city of Croswell. Weather dependent, work to replace the M-90 bridge over the Black River is expected to begin April 18. Then next year, crews will replace the M-90 bridge over Mills Creek. MDOT staff will be present to discuss the planned bridge improvements and traffic maintenance plans during work.

Who: Interested residents Local businesses MDOT staff and contractors              

When: Thursday, April 7, 2022 5-6 p.m.

Where: Croswell Community Center 124 N Howard Ave. Croswell, MI 48422

Accessibility: Accommodations can be made for persons who require mobility, visual, hearing, written, or other assistance for participation. Large print materials, auxiliary aids or the services of interpreters, signers, or readers are available upon request. Please contact Orlando Curry at 517-241-7462 or complete Form 2658 for American Sign Language (ASL) located on the Title VI webpage: www.Michigan.gov/MDOT/0,4616,7-151-9621_31783---,00.html. Requests should be made at least five days prior to the meeting date. Reasonable efforts will be made to provide the requested accommodation or an effective alternative, but accommodations may not be guaranteed.

Project information: MDOT will invest $14.9 million to replace M-90 over the Black River and M-90 over Mills Creek. Work includes new bridge approaches and watermain relocation. This work will replace two aging structures with new concrete beams and bridge approaches, extending the life of the road. 

Crews expect to begin work on M-90 over the Black River on April 18. Beginning May 16, M-90 will be closed to traffic over the Black River and detoured via Todd Road, Galbraith Line Road, and Wildcat Road. Work is expected to be complete in December.

Beginning May 2023, crews expect close M-90 at Mills Creek, also detouring traffic using Todd Road, Galbraith Line Road, and Wildcat Road. This work is expected to be complete by August 2023.

