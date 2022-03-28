Author Follows A Gripping Story of Three Women and Their Dreams During The Nazi Regime

“She dreamed of sailing away to Paris and Italy so she might enjoy the work of the masters. She envisioned standing in front of famous sculptures and paintings for hours at a time and drinking.” — Barbara Celeste McCloskey

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Barbara Celeste McCloskey has published her book title, Strudel Girls: Prequel to Finding Gessler. It is a story about three good friends: Marta Schmidt, Leisel Fuchs, and Heidi Schiller. They graduated from secondary school in 1939. Growing up in Nazi, Germany brought them through the youth programs for girls, which will have a profound influence on their entire lives.

During the summer following graduation Marta and Heidi leave Germany to follow their dreams. While Leisel was left alone in Germany as her father did not allow her to pursue her dream. As the next six years unfold, the girls experience entirely different paths of happiness and heartbreak as Europe endures the most devastating war the world has ever seen.

“A gripping story that follows each girl’s path, this bittersweet novel of historical fiction focuses on the strength and kindness of people that are necessary to survive a cruel war. McCloskey’s prose is short and sweet, succinctly conveying the protagonists’ depth of feeling, as well as building a realistic portrayal of Paris, Berlin, Budapest, and other cities that faced the harshness of Nazi...Although there is a mostly happy ending for the women of this book, the story also highlights how war can profoundly change someone’s life. It also shows how a person operates going forward. While there is trauma and pain, the author reminds readers that it is also happy to look forward to after survival.” — Gabriella Tutino, U.S. Review of Books.

Barbara Celeste McCloskey lives in Racine, Wisconsin with her cat, Louie. She enjoyed a memorable twenty-year career in Marketing Communications in a corporate environment. Barbara also taught writing at the local community college. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English with a writing concentration from the University of Wisconsin. The history of World War II-era has been of extraordinary interest to McCloskey because her parents were young adults during the war years. Beyond this personal attachment to the period, she has done extensive reading and research into this period and people who lived through it.

