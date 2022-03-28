Submit Release
April trout stocking schedule for the Southeast Region

April may be known for its finicky spring weather in southeast Idaho, but here is a “forecast” anglers can really rely on to plan their outings.   Personnel from Idaho Fish and Game’s hatcheries in the Southeast Region will be releasing over 47,000 catchable-sized rainbow trout at various locations during April.

Location

Week to be Stocked

Number of Trout

Bear River (Oneida Narrows at Red Point and bridge below dam)

April 4 - 8

750

Portneuf River (Lava Hot Springs and at Crane Creek Access Site)

April 4 - 8

330

Crystal Springs Pond

April 4 - 8

375

Bannock Reservoir

April 4 - 8

500

Glendale Reservoir

April 11 - 15

3,660

Lamont Reservoir

April 11 - 15

2,760

Crowthers Reservoir

April 11 - 15

2,200

Johnson Reservoir

April 11 - 15

1,750

Jensens Grove Pond

April 18 - 22

4,500

Bear River (Oneida Narrows at Red Point and bridge below dam)

April 18 - 22

1,000

Hawkins Reservoir

April 18 - 22

1,680

Chesterfield Reservoir

April 18 - 22

19,200

Devil Creek Reservoir

April 18 - 22

5,150

Edson Fichter Pond

April 25 - 29

950

Bannock Reservoir

April 25 - 29

500

Crystal Springs Pond

April 25 - 29

375

Weston Creek Reservoir

April 25 - 29

1,500

 

Here is a quick summary of what you need to know about these fun fisheries!

  • Bannock Reservoir Located within the Portneuf Wellness Complex Park near the County Fairgrounds in Pocatello, this community park offers trout fishing with many recreational amenities nearby. The six-acre pond is surrounded by playgrounds, soccer fields, basketball courts, running and biking trails, and an amphitheater for community events. Multiple docks provide fishing access around the pond.
  • Chesterfield Reservoir – Over 19,000 trout are headed there this month!  Known for BIG fish, this reservoir in Caribou County is a popular spot to plan a great fishing trip!  Remember the two-trout limit on this reservoir.  Camping is available, too.
  • Crowthers Reservoir –Tucked away on the northern edge of Malad City, this reservoir provides a nice local fishing spot for the lone angler or the whole family.
  • Devil Creek Reservoir – This reservoir provides some of the best trout fishing in this region and is conveniently located right off I-15. Most anglers fish from boats or on the bank around the dam.  Camping is available.  
  • Edson Fichter Pond – This 3-acre pond is located just minutes from downtown Pocatello and offers local anglers of all ages a convenient escape close to home.  Nestled within the 40-acre Edson Fichter Nature Area, this pond features several docks and a trail for access around the pond.  Your dog is welcome to be your fishing buddy—if leashed while at the pond and on the trails.  However, if they need to cool off or would like to practice their retrieving skills, there is a “puppy pond” built just for them on the same property.
  • Glendale Reservoir –At over 200-acres, this reservoir provides plenty of opportunities for anglers to catch a variety of warm water species and trout. Access is best using a small boat, but docks and limited shore access are available.
  • Hawkins Reservoir –Located near Downey, this reservoir provides good trout fishing opportunities for Yellowstone cutthroat trout, rainbows and cutbows.  A campground is located next to the reservoir.
  • Jensen Grove Pond –This 55-acre pond is located within Jensen Grove Park along the greenbelt in the heart of Blackfoot.  Park activities and amenities include swimming, boating, jet skiing, a skate park, playground, restrooms and picnic areas.

The number of trout actually released may be altered by weather, water conditions, equipment problems or schedule changes.  If delays occur, trout will be stocked when conditions become favorable.

If you need detailed information about Idaho’s waters, fish species, facilities, maps and rules, check out the Idaho Fishing Planner.

