Route 747 Hill Valley Creek Bridge #2 Work Begins in Huntingdon County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced that Wen-Brooke Contracting, Inc., of Three Springs, will begin bridge replacement work on Route 747 (Hill Valley Road), over Hill Valley Creek, on Monday, April 4, in Shirley Township, Huntingdon County.

Starting Monday, the contractor will begin work to replace the structure one half at a time. The structure is located approximately .25 miles from the intersection of Christoff Avenue. Other work on the project includes minor drainage upgrades, bridge roadway approach reconstruction, tree trimming and removal and guiderail upgrades.

Work will take place phased construction with temporary signals. Delays are possible while the signals cycle.

All work on this $1.1 million project is expected to be completed by November 2022. Work is weather dependent.

Media contact: Monica R. Jones, 814-696-7105

