OP360 launches Partner Marketplace for next level customer experience
By sharing our expertise of the best of breed services and technologies in our Marketplace, our clients can rapidly determine what products, software, or solutions fit their current and future needs.”RIDGEFIELD, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OP360 has launched its Partner Marketplace - formed from strategic alliances with corporations, processors, software providers, financial institutions, and associations - the Marketplace provides enhanced market offerings and capabilities for its shared customers. The Marketplace is yet another resource that highlights OP360’s commitment to working with the best technologies and the best workforce to support the growth of their clients and partners. This type of mutually beneficial partnership helps OP360 and its Marketplace organizations remain successful and relevant to customers and the evolving CX landscape while allowing both parties to capitalize on opportunities to create market differentiation that can significantly increase loyalty and market share.
— Megan Vonderach, Senior Director, Strategic Partnerships
Led by Megan Vonderach, the goal of the Partner Marketplace is to guide clients towards strategic solutions that will improve their overall business. Megan dedicates her time to understanding the critical needs of her clients and curating a custom network for introduction. These tailored networks enable OP360 clients to work with top technology companies that will provide additional resources and add value. Digital transformation has been a huge focal point over the years for OP360 and the Partner Marketplace was established to provide its clients with relevant information, tools, and technologies to help bridge gaps within their businesses.
The Partner Marketplace provides its members and OP360’s clients' several key benefits. These strategic partnerships open up new market potential for members through partnering with a company with existing access. Strategic partnerships can be a low-cost way to acquire new customers with an additional virtual sales force, co-marketing opportunities, and additional creative minds to the table, generating more ways to grow revenue and capture market share. Members of the OP360 Partner Marketplace are provided additional branding and unique collaboration opportunities at OP360 events and information sharing sessions.
“OP360 is a fast-paced, forward-looking company with a genuine entrepreneurial spirit. We are constantly looking for new ways to deliver proven, reliable, affordable, and accessible services to help our clients grow. We value focus, speed, accountability, execution, and operational excellence. If your company has similar values, we may be a good match.” - David Highbloom, Chief Administrative Officer
About OP360
OfficePartners360 (“OP360”) was founded in 2006 by experienced entrepreneurs as a relationships-first, workforce partner. Fast forward to 2022 and we are a full-service, fast growing solutions provider with thousands of global employees and clients ranging from mid-size corporations to Fortune 500 firms. Traits like resourcefulness, speed and innovative problem-solving? We’ve got them. Entrepreneurship is in our DNA, and we are laser focused on building and maintaining a transformative, high performing culture. We do this by communicating effectively, genuinely caring about our team (and the communities where they live and work), ensuring rapid career development for our strong performers and providing well above the norm compensation. Our long-term management retention rate is exceptional. Thanks to a combination of incredible people and progressive thought leadership, OP360 consistently provides a world-class customer experience. We have a unique perspective, helping clients focus on what matters - ultimately increasing shareholder value by reducing costs, improving SLAs, and growing top-line performance.
