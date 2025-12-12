OP360 Donates to Local Schools in Barranquilla to Support Infrastructure Improvements

OP360 Cares

RIDGEFIELD, CT, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- OP360 is proud to continue strengthening its commitment to community development through #OP360Cares, this time supporting two local schools in the south of Barranquilla: Colegio Miguel Ángel Builes and Colegio Alberto Assa.During a recent visit, the OP360 team delivered a donation focused on enhancing the schools’ educational infrastructure—reinforcing our belief that safe, inspiring learning environments are essential to student success.Improving Spaces That Shape FuturesThe contribution will support several key upgrades across the two schools, including:Renovation of the main entrance gateImprovements to the science laboratoryRepairs and enhancements to the dining hallInstallation and maintenance of air conditioning unitsAdditional facility improvements that promote a safer, more comfortable environment for students and staffThe improvements aim to create learning spaces that help children thrive academically, socially, and emotionally—making community members feel proud and connected to our shared mission to uplift neighborhoods through meaningful, sustainable action.A Warm and Joyful Welcome from StudentsThe visit was filled with heartfelt and memorable moments. Students from both schools prepared cultural presentations, including traditional dances and artistic performances, to express their gratitude. OP360 team members joined the festivities, dancing with children and strengthening our community bonds.“The donation day was a truly magical moment, where we had the opportunity to dance, connect, and share with the students, and even learn from them. It was an experience that reminded us of the power of community and the impact we can create together,” said Oscar Gil, Colombia Country Manager of OP360.A Lasting Commitment to Community Efforts.OP360 remains deeply committed to continuing its work through #OP360Cares, supporting initiatives that create long-term, positive change for children, families, and communities across the region. This effort reflects who we are—an organization driven by purpose, compassion, and our mission to build A Better Way for all.Learn more about our Social Responsibility Programs

