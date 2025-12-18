OP360 Cares Delivers Year-End Community Impact Across the Philippines and Colombia

OP360 Cares advances disaster recovery in Cebu and supports education initiatives across the Philippines and Colombia through its people-first ESG commitment.

RIDGEFIELD, CT, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In 2025, OP360 demonstrated its commitment to community impact through OP360 Cares , focusing on disaster recovery in the Philippines and education support in both the Philippines and Colombia, showcasing tangible achievements that reinforce its social responsibility.Following the recent earthquake in Cebu, OP360 Cares mobilized quickly to support affected employees, families, and local communities. Through a collective effort involving OP360 team members from the United States, the Philippines, and Colombia, along with a $10,000 company match, OP360 raised a total of $36,738 for earthquake relief. This demonstrates OP360’s dedication to community support and reassures stakeholders of its responsiveness.Beyond emergency response, OP360 continued its long-term commitment to education as a key part of sustainable impact, donating $21,500 to school initiatives in the Philippines and $15,000 to schools in Colombia to enhance learning environments and access to resources for underserved communities.“At OP360, our ESG efforts are deeply rooted in how we value our people,” said Ben Roberts, President and COO of OP360. “When our employees’ communities thrive, our people thrive—and that belief drives how we respond in times of need and how we invest for the future.”OP360’s ESG strategy is centered on employee well-being, community resilience, and shared responsibility. By uniting disaster relief and education initiatives under OP360 Cares, the company continues to live its promise of A Better Way—combining business excellence with meaningful social impact across its global footprint.As OP360 moves into the new year, it remains dedicated to expanding its ESG initiatives, strengthening community partnerships, and empowering employees to contribute actively to positive change, fostering continued support and engagement from stakeholders.Learn more about OP360 Cares and OP360’s ESG initiatives

