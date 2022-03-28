The Gambit of George Slay From All The Greatest Fighter

“George was surprised that there were not more troops in the tunnel complex. They found another ladder leading to the next level nearer to the mountain’s peak, and that level was completely absent .” — Larry Farr.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Larry Farr will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming London Book Fair 2022 with his published book titled If Men Were Gods. It is a fiction book about a man named George Slay, a smallish man who has learned how to fight. He is known as a fighter and thug in other countries and schools and challenges all classes as he developed an empire. His last battle will happen in the house of Congress of the nation George calls home.

The Oregon Coast Bomber has declared his fight calling on a master’s strength - and has killed his family, who has disrupted his destiny. Another bombing event happened where, a man named Thomas Rourke, an Afghanistan veterinary and demolition expert was sent after the bomber executed vengeance towards a madman who killed the special someone he loves and his kid.

The book’s twist is fast, the characters will leave marks of satisfaction, and the end perhaps the gambit for the rest of George Slay’s homeland. Larry Farr is a mildly gloomy, somewhat reclusive man residing on the Oregon coast. Twice widowed by cancer, he is well taken care of by a petite and lively lady who has suffered her losses. It is his second novel.

If Men Were Gods

Written by: Larry Farr

Kindle |

Paperback |

Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online

book resellers.