Author Unveils A Cozy Mystery Story About Visions and Family

“A vision is not just a picture of what could be; it is an appeal to our better selves, a call to become something more.” —” — Rosabeth Moss Kanter.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author LB Robbins has published her book titled The Inheritance And The Fatal Vision. The book’s story is about two lawn boys who are longtime friends and partners. Great smiles, doing perfectly wonderful social activities, marriages, anniversaries, and birthdays in a sunny beach community. The two boys had been irreplaceable roommates in college. However, there is one problem. They are financially incapacitated. If they want to provide the perfect backdrop for their storybook page, a heritage of some kind, they must look to another family for an estate to inherit. They chose the estate of David Halle. The simplicity of the plan was its brilliance.

They forgot one thing, someone was watching from heaven. The vision came down from the command center to alarm the threat. Visions have meaning. A meaning intended to the protagonist, Angellica Peterson. Her vision begins with her brother emerging from a lake and looks like his eight-year-old self. Other sightings occur and they end with a final mental picture revealing something ascending, then vanishing into a cloud of smoke.

“Robbins spins her yarn with subdued grace. In deference to cousin Dave’s theatrical aspirations, she liberally sprinkles her tale with appropriate quotes from Shakespeare. This is a writer confident in the contours of the protagonist she’s created...There are likely more narratives to come featuring this astute lady who occasionally sees things that others don’t, keeping a steady gaze on the right path, and never turns a blind eye to wrongdoing.”

— Jake Bishop, Pacific Book Review.

LB Robbins is a resident of New Jersey and the shore most of her life and enjoys the summers there. She wishes to live nowhere else but on the Jersey Shore. She experienced many hurricanes.

The Inheritance And The Fatal Vision

Written by: LB Robbins

Kindle |

Paperback |

Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.