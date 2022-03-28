The Mysterious Mission of A Young Woman

“Under the harsh light, however, the bleached animal bones at the bottom of the cave moved and rattled, as if the artificial light had given them a new life.” — Ingrid Merkel

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Ingrid Merkel will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming London Book Fair 2022 with her published book titled The Shaman’s Daughter. The novel begins with a factual archeological discovery. In 2007, in a water cave on the peninsula of Yukatan, divers discovered the skull and skeleton of a teenage girl who died there some 13,000 years ago. The bones were moved to a museum.

Ancient piety forbade the disturbance of the remains of the dead. In the novel, during the late Ice Age, a shaman in Beringia divines this future sacrilege and sends his

daughter on a journey through time and the American West to rectify the crime.

Ingrid Merkel is a German who came to the United States in 1962. She was a professor in The Catholic University of America in Washington, DC where she taught German

language and literature and became an Assistant Academic Vice President, founded and for 25 years directed a multidisciplinary program for undergraduates.

The Shaman’s Daughter

Written by: Ingrid Merkel

Kindle |

Hardcover |

Paperback |

Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.