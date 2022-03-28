Author Brings Us To A Memoir That Illuminates Tender Emotions and Lessons About Life

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author LaVelle Parratt Holmes has published her book titled Oh, Our Fair Ones: A True Story of One Woman`s Faith In God By LaVelle Parratt Holmes. It is a story of a young girl who wants to know who she is, why she exists, and if there is anything after this life. She and her husband learn to love the gospel of Jesus Christ. Learn of her dreams and how she receives the instruction to do genealogy work in Finland, Czechoslovakia, and Bohemia. She also shares encounters with the evil one and how he is rebuked by the power of God. You will feel her love for the Savior and her optimistic attitude will bring readers tender emotions as her story unfolds.

LaVelle Holmes was a shy young girl who had a curiosity about God. She attended churches that did not satisfy her many questions. When she found the one that did gratify her, she studied the bible and other scriptures to learn and teach the things she has learned. Teaching is one of her most rewarding activities. She loves to read, search out information about herself and other ancestors. She shares glad tidings of Jesus Christ with all she meets. She has spoken at many meetings and firesides, both large and small gatherings. LaVelle is uplifting others, giving them hope, and increasing their faith as they meet the challenges of life. She has served in many church leadership positions.

She has been involved in politics on a local level. She grew up in the southeastern part of Washington state and has lived in Utah for fifty-five years. She now resides in Logan, Utah. She studied at the University of Utah. LaVelle owned her own ladies’ apparel business and helped her husband in his business.

