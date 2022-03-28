Composer Ryan Marvel Discusses His Rewarding Experience With Journalist Ian Urbina for The Outlaw Ocean Music Project
I’ve always been inspired by the sea’s musical rhythm and its raw power.”WASHINGTON DC, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a genuine and thoughtful video, pianist and composer Ryan Marvel reveals how eye-opening he found the reporting detailed in Ian Urbina’s 2019 book The Outlaw Ocean. He explains why he joined forces with investigative reporter Ian Urbina to draw attention to human rights and environmental abuses at sea within The Outlaw Ocean Music Project.
The Outlaw Ocean Music Project, run by the label Synesthesia Media, is a global and expansive effort to disseminate The Outlaw Ocean Project’s investigative journalism to a broader audience by releasing music inspired by offshore reporting.
Spanning genres from classical to hip-hop to electronic, hundreds of musicians from around the world have joined the effort. Many of the artists who participate in the project draw from an audio archive of field recordings captured by Urbina while reporting offshore.
Marvel works as an independent arranger and composer and also maintains a full private piano studio. His current projects include plans for future albums, composing for cello and piano and collaborating with songwriters for studio sessions.
In the video posted by The Outlaw Ocean Project, Marvel discusses how rewarding the collaborative element of The Outlaw Ocean Music Project was - knowing his contributions were part of a greater picture that enhanced the message of The Outlaw Ocean that in turn he hoped would lead to lasting change.
“All of my music is typically composed out of my own personal experiences. Creating songs that emulate the experiences and emotions of others brought a new layer of depth to the music-making process for me that I greatly enjoyed,” Marvel said.
The musician voiced his support for The Outlaw Ocean Music Project by explaining that projects like this bring more awareness to social and environmental justice issues through an innovative artistic lens.
“It literally opens eyes and ears to those it may not otherwise reach,” Marvel said.
“Open Space” by Ryan Marvel is available in all stores, including Apple Music, YouTube, and Spotify.
Synesthesia Media announces new waves of releases monthly on its social media.
About The Outlaw Ocean Project:
The Outlaw Ocean Project is a non-profit journalism organization founded by Ian Urbina that produces investigative stories about environmental and human rights concerns at sea globally. The project seeks to not only produce polished, narrative investigative journalism, but also to amplify that reportage by converting it into other other mediums to reach new audiences all over the world.
