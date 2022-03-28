Submit Release
Everyone Rides Grades 4-5 fourth season gets rolling

CANADA, March 28 - More than 6,000 students in the Capital Region, Kelowna area, West Kootenays, and the South Coast will learn cycling skills and safety over the coming weeks as the fourth season of Everyone Rides Grades 4-5 begins.

“Choosing to use active transportation begins with access to safe infrastructure and more opportunities to develop skills that will build healthy habits,” said Rob Fleming, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure. “Cycling is an important life skill and our government is proud to support the efforts of schools across the province to help students enjoy the many benefits of safe, active travel.”

Students at 60 elementary schools will participate in two sessions to build cycling skills and confidence. The first lesson will provide a foundation in biking skills and helmet safety. The second will focus on practical hands-on activities like stopping, hand signals and road sign awareness. Bikes and helmets are provided and adaptive options are available for children with disabilities.

“Programs like Everyone Rides Grades 4-5 breaks down barriers and gets kids on the right path,” said Jennifer Whiteside, Minister of Education. “Developing cycling skills builds confidence and encourages students to make active transportation part of their daily travels to and from school.”

Everyone Rides Grades 4-5 is a program developed and delivered by HUB Cycling, a not-for-profit organization that has more than 20 years of experience helping to remove barriers to cycling and promoting the health, environmental and economic benefits of cycling through education and training.

“HUB Cycling is excited to provide even more British Columbia elementary students with the skills, confidence and the opportunity to learn to ride their bikes to and from school,” said Cailey Armstrong, manager, Everyone Rides Grades 4-5. “We’re proud to help raise a generation of sustainable transportation users, safe road users and kids who love being on bikes!"

The first two years of the program reached more than 12,000 students through a combination of online, in-class and on-bike learning. The B.C. government has invested $900,000 in the Everyone Rides Grade 4-5 program since 2020.

