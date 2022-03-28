Immigrant’s Challenge to Political Stand and Current Social Events in the United States

“Few on one side wanted to agree with ideas emanating from the other, and this contributed to the polarization of opinions with every debate. In the midst of such social circumstances, Nobola.” — Boade Mandeng

LONDON, GREAT BRITAIN, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Boade Mandeng will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming London Book Fair 2022 with his published book titled Rise from the Blue. A fiction book that revolves around the life of an immigrant of color named John Nobola, who came to the United States of America with a dream of finding stable and content life in a high-class society. However, what he dreamt of over the years of staying in that place went to nothing. Nobala witnesses various scenes of social violence and damages; he stands for the unsupported political wing which in particular adheres to those who are involved in the social unrest.

PRESS RELEASE | LONDON BOOK FAIR 2022

He will continue to fight for what is right and will continue dreaming for the remaining hope instilled in his mind and the efforts of some dedicated politicians.

Boade Mandeng is an American citizen who was born in Cameroon - Africa. His parents may not help him in his studies, but they persuaded their son to continue his studies and pursue further goals in life. Following the advice of his parents, he earned degrees in his local area at the University of Yaounde with a Master's degree in political science and law.

When he had a vague future in Cameroon, he decided to migrate to the United States and chose another career path, staying active, and connected with current social and political events for his passion for civic participation to continue.

Rise from the Blue

Written by: Boade Mandeng

Kindle |

Paperback |

Hardcover |

Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.