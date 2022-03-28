The Path of Two Families Into Social Issues and Ideologies and its Goals to American Dream

“Until it finally happened. The one thing that Mose could have never expected since he had no knowledge about Mario’s contact with the Sicilians.”—” — Rene S. Cancio

LONDON, GREAT BRITAIN, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Rene S. Cancio will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming London Book Fair 2022 with his published book titled Slaves to Survival. An enthralling book that told the history, truth of two families, and the hard works to survived communism, fascism, assassinations, and to become a stateless citizen from their country in reaching the Land of Liberty, the United States of America. It covers stories of the influential organized crime families within their and other lives and the sacrifices they have endured to attain their goals.

The author shares, “If you, as the reader, are sensitive with reading about graphic descriptions of actual murders, sex, pillaging, executions, and political intrigue, this book may not be for you. However, if you yearn to be informed of factual international events that force people to go through extreme measures, to overcome insurmountable barriers and what it took for them to do so, then get ready to be absorbed within the pages of this book and learn how to become Slaves to Survival!”

Rene S. Cancio was born in 1949 in Havana, Cuba. He is married and has an extended family that he is taking care of this time. He loves to share his book and is currently writing another new book.

Slaves to Survival

Written by: Rene S. Cancio

