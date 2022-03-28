Governor Janet Mills issued the following statement on the passing of Representative Ted Kryzak (R-Acton):

“I was saddened to learn of the passing of Representative Kryzak. He cared deeply for his neighbors – the people of Acton, Lebanon, and Shapleigh – and he represented them with goodwill and unwavering dedication in the Legislature. I extend my sincere condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time.”