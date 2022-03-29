DR. SAMMIE MOSIER AND DR. JANICE BREWINGTON JOIN GALEN OF COLLEGE OF NURSING BOARD OF DIRECTORS
LOUISVILLE, KY, USA, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Galen College of Nursing, one of the largest educators of nurses in the country, welcomes Dr. Janice Brewington and Dr. Sammie Mosier to its board of directors. Effective immediately, Dr. Brewington and Dr. Mosier join the College amid unprecedented growth and expansion. In the last 12 months, Galen has added campus locations in Austin, TX; Nashville, TN; Myrtle Beach, SC; Richmond, VA; and Gainesville and Sarasota, FL.
Sammie Mosier, DHA, MA, BSN, BE-BC, is senior vice president and chief nursing executive for Nashville, Tennessee-based HCA Healthcare, Galen College of Nursing’s parent company, and one of the nation’s leading providers of healthcare services. Dr. Mosier leads a team of nurse executives at the regional and facility level, and approximately 93,000 registered nurses working in HCA Healthcare hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and other sites of care.
“Dr. Mosier has a long history of working with Galen College of Nursing leadership, and we could not be more excited for her to join our board.,” noted Mark Vogt. “Throughout her career, Dr. Mosier has been a passionate advocate for nurses, while driving clinical excellence and professional development. As a new board member, her powerful experience and influence will be felt in every facet of our institution. I cannot think of a better fit for Galen’s board of directors than Dr. Mosier.”
Dr. Mosier joined HCA Healthcare in 1996 as a medical-surgical nurse at Frankfort Regional Medical Center in Frankfort, Kentucky. She spearheaded HCA Healthcare’s Nursing Advocacy Agenda, Unit of Distinction Awards, and the HCA Inspire mobile app, which recognizes and connects nurses across the enterprise. Most recently, Mosier served as the chief nurse executive officer for the HCA Healthcare National Group and vice president of Group Clinical Operations in the Clinical Operations Group. Before this role, she served as the vice president and assistant chief nurse executive with the legacy Clinical Service Group since 2016.
“We live in a historic time in the history of nursing education, with daunting challenges ahead. I believe Galen College of Nursing and HCA Healthcare are in a unique position to take on these challenges head-on to help fortify the nursing workforce for decades to come,” exclaimed Dr. Mosier. “I am thrilled to join my friends and colleagues on Galen’s board of directors to help raise the standard of care with well-prepared, confident future nurses.”
Janice Brewington, Ph.D., RN, FAAN, will be joining the board as an independent member. She is currently the National League for Nursing (NLN) chief program officer and director of the League’s Center for Transformational Leadership. Dr. Brewington previously served as senior director and as a consultant for the NLN.
“Dr. Brewington is a leader and scholar in the nursing field, and we proudly welcome her to our board of directors,” said Mark Vogt, chief executive officer of Galen. “As a College, we are on the precipice of unprecedented expansion of access to nursing education in the United States, and Dr. Brewington will be a vital part of Galen’s ability to scale and evolve our best-in-class nursing education. We welcome Dr. Brewington to our Board of Directors with open arms.”
Prior to her roles with the NLN, Dr. Brewington was provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical (NC A&T) State University. She also served as assistant dean and interim dean in the school of nursing and associate vice chancellor for institutional planning, assessment, and research. While at NC A&T State University, she had a unique opportunity to be an “executive on loan” for 18 months with the Gillette Company in Boston where she was employed as a manager for university relations in talent acquisition, human resources, global shared services, North America. Dr. Brewington is a fellow in the American Academy of Nursing.
“I am honored to join the board of directors at this exciting juncture of Galen’s evolution and growing impact on the nursing field,” Dr. Brewington said. “I believe my experience perfectly dovetails with Galen’s mission and look forward to helping augment and enhance Galen’s high-quality standards for tomorrow’s nurses.”
As Dr. Mosier and Dr. Brewington join the board, Kathryn Mershon, MSN, RN, CNAA, ANEF, FAAN, will step down as board chair but will remain on the board. Ms. Mershon was the co-founder of Galen and the founding board chair. Fran Roberts, Ph.D., RN, FAAN, a board member for seven years, will serve as chair, and Jane Englebright, Ph.D., RN, CENP, FAAN, will move to an Independent director. For more information about the Galen College of Nursing leadership team, please visit https://galencollege.edu/about-galen/leadership.
About Galen College of Nursing
Founded more than 30 years ago, Galen College of Nursing is one of the largest private nursing colleges in the United States. With a focus solely on nursing education, Galen offers master’s, baccalaureate, associate, and practical/vocational nursing programs to over 8,000 students on its campuses in Louisville and Hazard, KY; San Antonio and Austin, TX; Tampa Bay, Miami, and Sarasota, FL.; Cincinnati, OH; Nashville, TN; Myrtle Beach, SC; and online. Galen is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) to award associate, baccalaureate, and master’s degrees. Programmatic accreditation status for Galen’s programs can be found at https://www.galencollege.edu/about-galen/accreditation. For more information about Galen College of Nursing and our pass rates, visit galencollege.edu.
