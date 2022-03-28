Submit Release
My Friend, the Man Who Rode the Donkey

Author Shares An Intertwined of Fate of a Boy and a Bunny

I knew I did not want to leave my hiding place, but slowly, I felt my way along the inner wall until I reached a corner."
— Paul E. Parnell

LONDON, GREAT BRITAIN, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Paul E. Parnell has published his book titled My Friend, the Man Who Rode the Donkey. It is a book about a young bunny, Esther, who decides to leave the safety of her home and see the world. She narrowly escapes a dog as she dives through a hole in a stable wall.

Frightened, she stays in the stable for several days. She sees a human baby born and gets a close-up look. As the baby grows up, their lives intersect many times. She never knows his name, but his life becomes valuable to her. Sometimes, she doesn’t understand what is happening. Still, she tries to tell the story of what she has seen.
Esther was amazed by how significant the baby’s birth and life to its parents were. With all the attention this baby was getting, he never seemed to mind and was mostly quiet during all this attention. She only remembered her home and all the noise made by all of her younger brothers and sisters. It’s a story about family values, respect, and its interaction with animals and their love for them.

“Paul E. Parnell’s expressive tale depicts an unconventional story of friendship and love between a human and a bunny that transcends tribulations of any kind, be in time, nature, and emotion.”— Page Publishing Inc.

Paul E. Parnell is the eldest of five sons. He was born and raised in Nebraska. When he was a kid, Paul enjoyed fishing. In high school, he participated in football, basketball, wrestling, track, and class plays.

My Friend, the Man Who Rode the Donkey
Written by: Paul E. Parnell
Kindle |
Paperback |
Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.

Dana Reyes
Authors Press
+1 925-255-0098
email us here

