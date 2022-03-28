AUSTRALIAN INSPIRED NEW YORK CITY BASED WATTLE CAFE REOPENS A BIGGER AND BETTER MURRAY HILL LOCATION
CONTINUING TO SUPPORT OUR LOCAL COMMUNITY
At Wattle Cafe, we aim to show case our simple, wholesome food and coffee in an environment that is an extension of your home, where new memories can be created and shared with those around you.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Women Owned Australian-inspired wellness brand known for creating food with simple, whole ingredients, Wattle Cafe, is relaunching it’s Murray Hill location with a brand new team. With the addition of a new Coffee Director, Alex, Wattle Cafe has created a new coffee program that elevates our health food menu.
— Ana Ivkosic, Founder and CEO, Wattle Cafe
Since it first opened in 2017, Wattle Cafe has grown to become a community staple in Murray Hill and its surrounding areas. Having moved from our original home, and now located between 34th and 35th Streets at 519 3rd Avenue, Wattle Cafe Murray Hill offers a more spacious and relaxed location. Decorated with an incredible mural depicting an Australian beach setting, complete with a Wattle tree, our menu is focused on your health and wellness, but most importantly pairs well with a strong coffee program.
The new home for Wattle Cafe in Murray Hill has been designed as a simple, earthy space that offers more room to relax, catchup with friends, or simply watch the world go by. Our new team, headed by Alex is here to make sure your time with us is relaxing and don’t forget to ask him about our coffee.
“Growing up, coffee was as much about the taste as it was about the memories we created while drinking coffee and the friends and family we shared this experience with. At Wattle Cafe, we aim to show case our simple, wholesome food and coffee but also create an environment that will become an extension of your home. A place where new memories can be created and experiences shared with those around you.”- Ana Ivkosic, Founder and CEO, Wattle Cafe
For more information on products to purchase and learn more about Wattle Cafe, please visit www.wattlecafe.com.
About Wattle Cafe
Founded by Australian Ana Ivkosic, a former International banker turned health coach, the mission at Wattle is to make simple wholesome food inspired by Australian roots, that is accessible to the community. Cafe locations: 9 Rector St, New York, 519 3rd Ave, New York, and 351 Marin Boulevard, Jersey City. Some of Wattle's favorite snack items can also be purchased online at https://www.wattlecafe.com. Wattle Cafe is a woman-owned migrant lead business local business that began in NYC in 2017.
