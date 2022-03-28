Submit Release
Dog Speak

“Dog-Speak” — The Strange Story of a Curiously Smart Dog in our Near Future.

“Establishing Matt’s cognition level (Dognition) required much further testing, but while a normal dog had nearly the mental capacity of a 1-2- year child, Matt was apparently already at the teenage.”
— Donal Blaise Lloyd

LONDON, GREAT BRITAIN, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Donal Blaise Lloyd will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming London Book Fair 2022 with his published book titled Dog Speak: The Strange


Story of a Curiously Smart Dog in the Year 2038. This book is about a man and his dog and raises the moral question of using dogs for medical research because it may be too dangerous for humans even though that research could benefit dogs. It is set in a near future world dominated by pure metric measurements, 24-hour clocks, thought recording, autonomous cars, bad guys, and strong women. At the same time, it is also a touching love story. Whether or not the reader is a dog person, they will appreciate the full color Golden Retriever images on each chapter.

“Establishing Matt’s cognition level (Dognition) required much further testing, but while a normal dog had nearly the mental capacity of a 1-2- year child, Matt was apparently already at the teenage level. That was what was so astounding, maybe even troubling.”

— Excerpt from Dog Speak
Currently living in the Hudson River Valley of New York, Don Lloyd is an electrical engineer now retired from Honeywell after 35 years of marketing, engineering, and project management. He has extensive experience in taking complex subjects and explaining how they work in terms understood by the general public. He also has served as an officer in the US Army Signal Corp.

One may also be interested in his book on Geothermal Heating and Cooling, titled “GeoPower, Stay Warm, Keep Cool and Save Money with Geothermal Heating and Cooling.” It is also available on Amazon and bookstores, it is very relevant in today’s world because it requires no burning of fuel.

Dog Speak: The Strange Story of a Curiously Smart Dog in the Year 2038
Written by: Donal Blaise Lloyd
Kindle |
Paperback |
Hardcover |

Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.

