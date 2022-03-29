San Francisco’s first cross-laminated timber building recognized with Woodworks Award
Pioneering Use of Timber Building Material Wins National Award from WoodWorks for Commercial DesignSAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The pioneering use of timber construction by a San Francisco real estate development firm has won the national 2022 U.S. Wood Design Award for Commercial Wood Design (Mid-Rise), presented by WoodWorks.
SKS Partners developed its 1 De Haro project using cross-laminated timber (CLT). Popular in Europe, CLT is an emerging building material engineered from layers of lumber boards (typically 2x6s) set at right angles to one another and laminated together to create panels used in floor, roof, and wall assemblies. The resulting panels have the structural capacity of concrete and are also very sustainable.
1 De Haro, which will soon be the headquarters of Samsara, is the first cross-laminated timber building in San Francisco and the first multi-story mass timber build of its type in California. Its four-story, 134,000 square foot structure was designed to evoke thoughts of a jewel box, as a glimmering glass wall wraps around its wooden core and illuminates at night.
Woodworks’ award program charts the growing prevalence of mass timber and light-frame projects in modern architecture – and recognizes the skill and ingenuity of project teams utilizing wood.
“Wood stands the test of time as a nimble and sustainable building material. From a public library in DC, to the first mass timber hotel in Texas, to a ferry terminal in Washington, this year’s winning projects showcase wood’s flexibility on scales small and large,” said WoodWorks President and CEO, Jennifer Cover. “Beyond the technical innovations achieved in these buildings, they are simply beautiful. They inspire tenants, passersby, and the industry at large – while demonstrating how the design and construction community is responding to the need for more sustainable construction.”
SKS Partners is proud to have curated a team of architects and engineers, a mass timber supplier, and a general contractor who met the qualifications necessary to handle the unique requirements of 1 De Haro. Perkins&Will designed the structure, while Hathaway Dinwiddie served as the general contractor and DCI Engineers worked as the engineer.
The Nor Cal Carpenters Union worked with Clavalo Construction to install the CLT in 1 De Haro. SKS Partners also helped the union establish a training apprenticeship program to train workers in mass timber installation.
“Carpenters provide the highly skilled and trained workforce that is essential for project success,” said George Meyer, President of Clavalo Construction. “The men and women who worked on 1 De Haro can be proud that their professionalism and excellence has been recognized.”
CLT is faster to build with than concrete and steel, is fire resistant, and holds up well in earthquakes. While rock-based materials emit large amounts of carbon dioxide during manufacturing, CLT generates little waste.
“Over the past 20 years, SKS Partners has valued its obligation as a development company to combat climate change, said SKS managing partner Dan Kingsley. “We are purposeful about our project decisions and always striving to be more sustainable. 1 De Haro is an excellent example of our commitment to addressing climate change issues.”
The CLT used to construct 1 De Haro was harvested from Forest Stewardship Council-certified black spruce forests in northern Quebec. It came to construction crews in pre-fabricated pieces created using advanced manufacturing methods. By utilizing CLT instead of steel or concrete, the developers of 1 De Haro prevented 2,500 metric tons of carbon dioxide from reaching the atmosphere.
Since 1992, SKS Partners has developed some of the most innovative and durable properties in the Bay Area, providing a variety of buildings for the industries and entrepreneurs who are changing the way we live our lives.
