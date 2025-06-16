Patelco Credit Union Celebrates 89 Years of Member Service

Providing financial wellness for 500,000 members

DUBLIN, CA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Patelco Credit Union proudly marks its 89th anniversary this month, celebrating unwavering service to more than 500,000 members at its 36 branches in communities throughout the Bay Area and Sacramento.“Throughout our nearly nine decades, we’ve stood as a trusted financial partner, a solid and resilient institution and a champion for positive impact in our communities,” said Erin Mendez, president and CEO. “We’re built on a mission to support our members’ financial health and wellbeing.”Patelco’s growth is directly attributable to its deep understanding of its members’ financial well-being and its strong advocacy on their behalf. The credit union’s relentless focus on services and products that empower members to be in control of their financial decisions and their future needs is central to Patelco’s strength and longevity.Patelco has grown by putting its members first, building a foundation that endures, including:• Strong Financials: Patelco is one of the most financially sound credit unions in the country with a net worth of $973 million (up from $967 million in 2023) and more than $4 billion in liquid assets.• Security and Resilience: After a 2024 security incident, we updated and implemented data encryption and access controls, advanced threat monitoring and alerting, strategic partnerships with cybersecurity experts and law enforcement and hired a new Chief Risk Officer and new Chief Audit Executive.• Educating Members: We continue to expand our nationally recognized financial education program with more than 500 workshops and webinars planned for 2025, a 24% increase over the previous year, led by Veronica Dangerfield, who was recognized as Financial Educator of the Year for 2024 by the Institute for Financial Literacy.• Deepening Community Impact: Patelco emphasizes uplifting underrepresented members of the community through services across financial education and wellness, children’s health and development, food security and affordable housing sectors, with key partners including Habitat for Humanity, Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, Genesys Works Bay Area and Family Giving Tree.As Patelco enters its 90th year, it is focused on delivering stability, innovation, and care to its members, especially during times of economic uncertainty.“We’re very proud of our legacy, but even more excited about our future,” Mendez said. “With strong financials, a clear mission, and a deep commitment to our members, Patelco is well-positioned to thrive for decades to come.”About Patelco Credit UnionPatelco Credit Union is a not-for-profit credit union committed to serving the financial health and well-being of its membership. With more than $9 billion in assets, Patelco empowers its 500,000 members to live their best financial lives by offering personalized solutions, advice and expertise. The company was founded in 1936 with $500 by Pacific Telephone and Telegraph Company employees and is based in Dublin, Ca. For more information, visit https://www.patelco.org/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.