30 Day Public Comment Period for Proposed Renewal of the St. John River Resource Protection Plan (P-RP)
MAINE, April 4 - Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry
Date: April 4, 2022
Start Time: 9:00 AM
Location:
Meeting description/purpose:
Related documents (if any): Note: Some documents are provided in Microsoft Word format (MS Word). Download the free Word Viewer if you do not have Microsoft Word on your computer. Rich Text Format (RTF) documents may be viewed in any word processing software.
For further information, contact:
Name: Ben Godsoe
Phone: (207) 592-6429