Land a Sweet Job and Enter Drawing to Win Life is Beautiful in Vegas Party Trip

Land a Sweet Job, Kickass, & Party for Good. Submit your resume to enter drawing for Life is Beautiful, a Art +Food + Music Festival in Vegas! #landsweetjob #partyforgood www.SweetPartyTrip.com

Let Recruiting for Good Represent You...Land Sweet Job Work Remote #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #recruitingforgood www.RecruitingforGood.com

Land a Sweet Job or Refer Your Tech Friends to Land Sweet Jobs with Recruiting for Good, enter drawing for Sweet Party Trips www.SweetPartyTrips.com

Recruiting for Good is generates proceeds to make a positive impact; and sponsor drawing for candidates placed in tech jobs. Winner enjoys all-inclusive trip.

Land a Sweet Job, Kickass, & Party for Good. Submit your resume to enter drawing for Sweet Party Trip to Life is Beautiful... Art +Food +Music Festival in Vegas!”
— Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a staffing agency helping companies find talented professionals sweet jobs and is generating proceeds to make a positive impact.

Recruiting for Good is helping fund Girls Design Tomorrow. And rewarding drawings to candidates placed in jobs (who complete their probation period); sweet party trips.

Candidates who complete probation period by September 1st, 2022; will enter special drawing for a Sweet Trip to 'Life is Beautiful in Vegas (Art, Food, Music Festival).' The sweet Veags trip for 2 includes; flights, 3 night hotel stay, and VIP TIX.

How to Land a Sweet Job and Party for Good?

Email resume to Sara(at)RecruitingforGood(dot)com to land a sweet job, kickass (complete probation period), and party for good.

According to Carlos Cymerman, Recruiting for Good Founder, "I attended Life is Beautiful in Vegas about 4 years ago, one of my favorite music festivals that included art and good food too!"

About

Land Sweet Job and Party for Good in Vegas. Submit resume and complete probation period before Sept 1st, 2022 to qualify for drawing. Recruiting for Good is rewarding sweet party trip for 2 to Life is Beautiful in Vegas (art, food, and music festival). Trip includes flight, 3 night stay, and VIP tickets. To Learn more visit www.SweetPartyTrip.com

Love to Make a Positive Impact and Fun Trips to Party for Good...participate in Recruiting for Good referral program to do both. Referrals allow us to generate proceeds and Fund Girls Design Tomorrow...We're rewarding referrals with The Sweetest All Inclusive 4 Day Weekend Trip in South Beach 2023 Wine & Food Festival to learn more visit www.WePartyforGood.com Gift Your Sweet Grad Kid The Perfect Trip to Party for Good! #wepartyforgood

Girls Design Tomorrow is a passion driven venture mentoring program for girls who love to create positive impact companies (coming this Summer 2022). Created by Recruiting for Good, Founder Carlos Cymerman to learn more visit www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com Sustainable Fashion Mentoring created and led by Taryn Hipwell. #tarynhipwell www.TarynHipwell.com

Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain Recruiting for Good to find talented professionals in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. We generate proceeds to make a positive impact. to learn more visit www.RecruitingforGood.com #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood.

Looking to Land a Sweet Job and Party for Good...Send us your resume today! Know friends, family members, or co-workers looking to land a sweet job and make a positive impact send resume to Sara@RecruitingforGood.com

Complete your probation period, kickass and enter our end of The Year Drawing for a Sweet Party Trip to South Beach (2023 Wine and Food Festival).

