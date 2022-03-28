$5.4M Awarded in Sen. Donnelly Grants to Provide the Unemployed and Underemployed with Job Training and Placement 

Today, the Baker-Polito Administration awarded $5.4 million in 2021-2022 Senator Kenneth J. Donnelly Workforce Success Grants for Expanded Training Capacity & Employment Program Performance. These grants are part of the ongoing effort by the Workforce Skills Cabinet (WSC) to support additional capacity in ongoing sector-based employment programs that provide job training, placement, and retention services to unemployed and underemployed Massachusetts residents.

“This new round of Donnelly Grants will inspire economic growth through proven workforce initiatives that train the unemployed and underemployed for in-demand career pathways,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “Such targeted investments are a key element of our regional strategy that continues to support businesses and workers across the Commonwealth.”

Administered by Commonwealth Corporation on behalf of the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development, this grant initiative is funded through an appropriation for the Workforce Competitiveness Trust Fund (WCTF) in the Fiscal Year 2021 and 2022 State Budget (line item 7002-1075) and the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) of 2021. In 2018, the Massachusetts Legislature voted to rename grant awards from the WCTF in memory of the late Senator Kenneth J. Donnelly, who was a steadfast champion of promoting workforce opportunities for people who might otherwise lack a pathway to economic stability.

“This Administration values partners like the organizations and schools represented in this round of Donnelly Grant recipients,” said Lt. Governor Karyn Polito. “The commitment of these grantees and the work they accomplish leads to better job opportunities for constituents, in high-demand sectors like technology, healthcare, human services, and biotechnology.”

As part of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) investments, an initial WCTF request for proposal was posted last fall, making more than $30M available to be funded through a rolling application process. Announced in this round of grants, 12 Massachusetts employers will enroll additional unemployed and underemployed residents in high-demand priority occupations identified through the Regional Workforce Skills Planning Initiative blueprint process, such as healthcare, the trades, and information technology.

“Connecting the unemployed and underemployed with new opportunities and equipping them with the skills they need for rewarding, in-demand work helps close job and equity gaps across the Commonwealth,” said Secretary of Labor and Workforce Development Rosalin Acosta. “Donnelly grant recipients are critical in these efforts to meet the growing needs of both jobseekers and employers.”

The WCTF is administered by Commonwealth Corporation on behalf of the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development.

“This funding couldn’t come at a better time for Massachusetts employers and job seekers,” said Commonwealth Corporation President and CEO Christine Abrams. “As our communities pivot through the challenges of this pandemic and employers rise through the challenges to fill vacancies, we are hopeful to see what these 12 organizations will do as we continue training the workforce to maintain a competitive and sustainable economy.”

The Senator Kenneth J. Donnelly Workforce Success Grants in this round of funding are awarded to:

1199SEIU League Training & Upgrading Fund, Quincy - funding amount $500,000

1199SEIU League is providing training and placement services to prepare 100 unemployed and underemployed participants for Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) positions. They will partner with Steward Morton Hospital, Steward Saint Anne's Hospital, and Steward Good Samaritan Medical Center.

Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Boston - funding amount $500,000

Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center is providing training and placement services to prepare 67 unemployed and underemployed participants for Clinical Assistants/Medical Assistants positions. They will partner with Beth Israel Lahey Health Primary Care North, BILH Primary Care South.

Center for Community Health Education Research and Service (CCHERS), Boston, - funding amount $311,487

Center for Community Health Education Research and Service (CCHERS) is providing training and placement services to prepare 48 unemployed and underemployed participants for Home Health Aide positions. They will partner with Anodyne Corp and Ezra Home Care Services.

Gloucester Marine Genomics Institute, Gloucester - funding amount $500,000

Gloucester Marine Genomics Institute is providing training and placement services to prepare 80 unemployed and underemployed participants for Lab Technicians, Lab Technologists, Biological Technicians positions. They will partner with Synlogic and RAN Biotechnologies.

Hebrew SeniorLife, Boston - funding amount $499,668

Hebrew SeniorLife is providing training and placement services to prepare 105 unemployed and underemployed participants for Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) positions. They will partner with Sherrill House, Legacy Lifecare and The Boston Home.

Jewish Vocational Service, Inc., Boston - funding amount $500,000

Jewish Vocational Services, Inc. is providing training and placement services to prepare 82 unemployed and underemployed participants for Pharmacy Technician positions. They will partner with Boston Children's Hospital, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Dana Farber Cancer Institute, and Walgreens.

Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts Foundation, North Adams - funding amount $280,000

Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts Foundation is providing training and placement services to prepare 30 unemployed and underemployed participants for Radiologic Technologists positions. They will partner with Berkshire Health Systems and Southwestern Vermont Health Care’s Massachusetts locations.

Minuteman Regional Vocational Technical High School, Lexington - funding amount $480,718

Minuteman RVTHS is providing training and placement services to prepare 70 unemployed and underemployed participants for Facility Manager positions. They will partner with Jones Lang LaSalle, ABM, and Sodexo.

Operation ABLE of Greater Boston, Inc., Boston - funding amount $329,600

Operation ABLE of Greater Boston, Inc. is providing training and placement services to prepare 60 unemployed and underemployed participants for Medical Office and Patient Service Coordinator positions. They will partner with Mass General Hospital, Bulfinch Temporary Services, and BMC HealthNet Plan.

Polus Center for Social & Economic Development, Inc., Gardner - funding amount $500,000

Polus Center for Social & Economic Development, Inc., is providing training and placement services to prepare 66 unemployed and underemployed participants for Health & Human Services Direct Support positions. They will partner with Bay Cove Human Services, Open Sky Community Services, and Horace Mann Educational Associates.

Tech Foundry, Springfield - funding amount $499,070

Tech Foundry is providing training and placement services to prepare 100 unemployed and underemployed participants for IT Service Desk Technicians positions. They will partner with Paragus, Baytech IT, Springfield Public Schools, Rediker, National Ambulance, Integrated IT, Entre Computers, Springfield Museums, Northeast IT, Winslow Technologies, and Smith Vocational School.

WTIA Workforce Institute (Apprenti), Boston - funding amount $500,000

WTIA Workforce Institute (Apprenti) is providing training and placement services to prepare 70 unemployed and underemployed participants for tech industry positions. They will partner with Wayfair, Cengage, Liberty Mutual, RSM, Mass General Brigham, MIT Lincoln Laboratory, Eversource, and Harvard University.

All grant award investments are matched with contributions of at least 30%. To learn more about the Senator Kenneth J. Donnelly Workforce Success Grants please visit commcorp.org